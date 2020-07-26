Will Smith dated model Tyra Banks before marrying Jada Pinkett

- Advertisement -

Since debuting in the 1990s, actor Will Smith has become one of Hollywood’s household names, appearing in big-budget films like Independence Day, Bad Boys and Hitch.

In the course of his career, Smith, 51, had also made headlines due to his personal life.

His marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, has been the subject of widespread speculation as well as his other relationships from his early days in show business.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Smith was a good student but he was drawn to the music industry and had a passion to be a rapper.

- Advertisement -

He rapped professionally with good friend Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes in the mid-80s. The duo performed in clubs and music venues around Pennsylvania for a few years before being discovered. In 1986, their first album Rock the House was released.

Smith was a fan favourite for his profanity-free rap style. He was asked to star in the brand-new sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air in 1990. The TV show, which aired till 1996, was loosely based on his life and it propelled the young star to prominence. He later made the jump to feature films and became a huge movie star.

In his The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air stint, Smith enjoyed the perks of being an actor. With a big pay cheque, he enjoyed access to many amenities and also the opportunity to meet other up and coming stars. Model Tyra Banks was one of them and she was asked to guest star in the TV series.

The duo became fast friends and then more than friends. They dated for a year from 1993 until 1994, according to Ranker. The relationship was not very serious and, even after splitting up, they remained good friends. They do not have any negative feelings towards one another, according to The Things.

Smith’s personal life was never boring. His marriage to Sheree Zampino ended and, after his fling with Banks, he dated Jada Pinkett. She had just ended her relationship with rapper Tupac Shakur at the time and she felt a spark with Smith.

In 1997, Smith and Pinkett got engaged and married the very same year. Women’s Health reported that they welcomed their son Jaden under a year later. Willow Smith, their daughter, was born two years later.

The couple have made headlines over the years. Rumours about their relationship status have been surfacing regularly but the couple remained steadfast against gossip and prioritised the family.

The couple have also collaborated on several times, such as on the movie Ali. In 2016, the couple had a brief separation but things were later reported to be better. /TISG