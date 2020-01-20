Wendy Jacobs and 200 others become Singaporean citizens

- Advertisement -

South Africa-born and long-time Singapore resident Wendy Jacobs has become a Singapore citizen.

Ms Jacobs, 46, joined 200 other new citizens to collect their documents and pink identity cards at the Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC Citizenship Ceremony last Sunday.

Her husband is Singapore soccer legend Fandi Ahmad, 57. They have five children.

Ms Jacobs has lived in Singapore for the past 24 years.

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar of Ang Mo Kio GRC posted on social media that Ms Jacobs had given much to the country, more than just as a wife and mother, but also as a model and entertainer, emcee and host for events. She also at one time taught personal and corporate gourmet etiquette at ITE College Central.

Ms Jacobs shared with Dr Intan that her third son, Ilhan, was doing National Service, following in the footsteps of his elder brothers Irfan and Ikhsan. The older brothers are pursuing careers as professional soccer players with the Lions.

Dr Intan added a warm welcome to the new citizens who, she said, had worked and lived in the country for many years, got married to Singaporeans and had Singaporean children.