Vlogger comes under severe criticism, including a death threat, for negative review of SIA service

Singapore — A vlogger who regularly reviews airlines has come under severe criticism, including a death threat, for recently making negative remarks about the cabin crew of Singapore Airlines.

Many netizens have defended SIA but some have become personal. They say that if Mr Josh Cahill needs special attention, and since his girlfriend is a cabin crew member in SIA, he should just get it from her. Others have told him to stop whining and being so negative.

However, others have become increasingly frightening, including one message on mustsharenews. The sender, who claimed to work for SIA, threatened violence if Mr Cahill was seen on an SIA flight.

Mr Cahill, who lives in Singapore, sought advice from police, but did not file a police report, according to todayonline. He was told to seek police help if the threats and online abuse continued.

The website quoted SIA as saying that it had been talking to Mr Cahill but that, “without the details or any additional information”, it was unable to confirm if the comments were made by one of its employees.

The airline added: “If Mr Cahill’s allegations are found to be true, we will ensure that the appropriate action will be taken. As an airline that is committed to service excellence, Singapore Airlines takes all feedback seriously and requires our staff to treat our customers with professionalism and respect.”

Mr Cahill flew from the United Kingdom to Singapore, to see whether the S$1,200 spent, according to him the most expensive Economy Class ticket he had ever spent in his life, was worth it. This question was answered immediately by the title of his review: “Singapore Airlines — Not Worth The Dollar”.

Mr Cahill, however, does have good things to say about SIA. He found the wi-fi to work fast, and enjoyed the entertainment system, although he said it was nowhere near that of “world-class” carriers such as Emirates or Qatar Airways.

He called the meals served “lovely”, especially the ice cream served as dessert with lunch, and also enjoyed the various amenities in the plane’s bathrooms.

The “biggest let-down of the flight” was the zero-engagement of the crew, as he had been looking forward to the much-vaunted friendliness of SIA’s attendants. He said they were barely social during the 13-hour flight.

“This might be an unpopular opinion and I’m not saying @singaporeair is a bad airline but based on my own experience and in comparison with other airlines, it wasn’t anywhere near world-class, especially the cabin crew which seemed to suffocated by tasks and fear of being caught socialising. The airline has a very aggressive ‘We are the best airline’ in your face marketing and that’s how I was sold but it wasn’t any better than a British Airways or Air China flight for instance. It’s 2020 and we live in a very defensive society but I will always bring unbiased and honest reviews to you!” On Jan 8, Mr Cahill, who can be found on an account called @gotravelyourway on Instagram, summarised his disappointment in a post:

-/TISG