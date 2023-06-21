“Massive improvement compared to my last flight”: Passenger shares update on SQ economy meals online

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines passenger recently took to an online news forum to share an update on the airline’s economy meals. This post followed previous posts by other netizens contrasting the current quality of SQ meals with that of years past.

The passenger took to Reddit Singapore to share an update on the quality of economy meals on Singaporean Airlines. “Update: SQ economy meals (LHR – SIN),” the post read.

The photos that were shared included screengrabs of the in-flight menu during the netizen’s trip. In the comments section, the netizen shared the point of reference for the post, saying, “Massive improvement compared to my last flight…2 months ago now that they’ve brought back appetisers. Portions were generous (especially the fish) and the taste was good.”

“Bread was much fancier too and they replaced the kong guan cracker with a new brand that doesn’t leave crumbs everywhere,” the netizen added. “Although the shrimp in the salad was tiny and I don’t know what’s the point of the tiny packaged water.”

Many other netizens acknowledged the improvement in the airline’s quality of food, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Looks like they have reverted to their old regular programming,” said one. “Good improvements. That’s how it should be. But still a long way back to (being world’s) best airline standard,” said another.

“Good that SQ is going back to their pre-COVID standard,” commented another netizen. Others shared their own experiences flying with Singapore Airlines.

Meanwhile, one asked “Sorry but why is this sub so obsessed with what SQ serves?”

A few others called for the airline to “being back hot towels.”

To this, one netizen asked, “Why is there such an obsession with hot towels?”

This news has followed a previous Reddit post where netizens got into a discussion on whether or not the airline’s quality of food has gone down. Still, in another Reddit thread, the airline received backlash after a Reddit user compared its in-flight meals to dog food.

TISG has reached out to Singapore Airlines for a statement on the matter.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg