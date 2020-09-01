Two men argue over one of them speaking loudly at hawker centre

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of two men arguing over one of them speaking loudly at a hawker centre in Bedok North Street 4 is making the rounds on social media. Their argument breaks out into a fight when a third man appears on the scene.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of the altercation on Sunday (Aug 30) with the caption, “At first 1v1 then suddenly come out another guy become 2v1. How to ai simi liddat?” The hawker centre is called the Fengshan Market and Food Centre but is better known as Bedok 85.

Most of the almost two-minute video is about the two men, one with a tattoo on his right leg and the other wearing long pants with his face mask hanging from one ear.

According to a mothership.sg translation of the Hokkien dialect they used, the man in long pants says that he has been bothered by the loud voice of the man with the tattoo. He says: “I was drinking beer.”

The video then shows the man with the tattoo telling the man in long pants to follow him further to the back, to a darker part of the hawker centre.

It is difficult to determine whether the problem was about something more than someone speaking loudly. Each person repeatedly asks the other “what do you want?” or “what did you say?”

Later, a third man in a grey shirt appears on the scene and heads straight at the tattooed man. A fight breaks and punches are thrown. It is, however, not clear how it ended.

Facebook user Tim Tim uploaded a follow-up video on Complaint Singapore, showing facial injuries on the man in long pants and the third man, whose arrival had led to the fight. Both men face the camera squarely and urge viewers to “take a good look” or “take photos” of the damage.

The three men have been arrested, with the police being alerted to the fight on Friday (Aug 28) at 10.50 pm, reported stomp.straitstimes.com. Police investigations are ongoing.

