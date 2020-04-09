Two 17-year-olds arrested for drinking from bottles in supermarket and returning them on shelves

- Advertisement -

Two 17-year-olds involved in a video where one of them drank from two bottles in a FairPrice supermarket and put them back on the shelf have been arrested by the police and are set to appear in court on Thursday (April 9) to answer for their irresponsible actions which caused public outrage.

According to a recent report by Mothership, the two young males raised concern from the public after the video of them making folly in a Fairprice grocery store was found circulating on the internet. They were later detained by the police. In early February a 26-second video of one of the boys consuming two bottles of drinks which were unpaid for made waves on social media, which may very well have been heightened by the increased significance of hygiene brought about by the Covid-19 battle being waged all around the world.

Singaporean Police on Wednesday (April 8) announced that the two individuals have already been apprehended for public nuisance, as Singaporean authorities take a strong stand against such acts that stir up the public. The duo are set to be tried in court on Thursday (April 9) for public nuisance with common intention and are faced with the possibility of jail time of up to three months and/or a fine amounting up to S$2,000 as stipulated in Section 290 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

NTUC Fairprice has also worked closely with authorities on the matter, given that the incident occurred in one of its stores. Back in Feb 10, it released a statement on its Facebook page addressing the matter. While encouraging the public not to further circulate the disturbing video, NTUC Fairprice assured that it was taking the appropriate steps to address the incident. “We will be working with the authorities on the necessary action that needs to be taken for this case,” the post read.

Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Monday, February 10, 2020

According to the report by Mothership, the young individuals issued a public apology back in Feb 10, admitting the immaturity conveyed by their actions. They also expressed their hope for a second chance.