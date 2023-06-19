WP’s Kenneth Foo heartened to see junior college students’ political participation

SINGAPORE — In the past, it was rare to see youths engaging in political activity in Singapore. However, in recent years, this trend might have shifted slightly, particularly after the 2020 Singapore general election, which witnessed an increase in youth involvement in political participation across various political parties.

That’s why, when someone as young as a junior college (JC) student decides to step forward and volunteer with the Workers’ Party (WP), Kenneth Foo believes it serves as a testament to the changing attitudes and aspirations of the younger generation. This showcases their eagerness to participate in political discourse and actively contribute to shaping the future of Singapore.

“It is indeed heartening to see youths taking an interest in local politics. This is especially important for the development of democracy in Singapore. We hope that more youths will come forward, maintain an open mind to understand what different parties can bring to the table for Singapore and discern what is the best way forward as a nation,” shared Foo, who contested the 2020 election in East Coast GRC alongside Nicole Seah in the previous election.

Foo added that his team of volunteers consists of individuals from diverse age groups and backgrounds. During this house visit, they warmly welcomed the JC student, who expressed curiosity about WP and their team’s community engagement efforts.

Earlier that week, Foo was also out with his team to visit the lower-income family as part of their ‘Project Grow’ project, which they started after the last election in 2020. Foo and his team distribute items to those in need, courtesy of the generous donations of their well-wishes and donors.

“It is our prerogative to keep a lookout for fellow residents because as we progress at a fast pace, there could be people lagging behind who are struggling to catch up. The least we could do is to watch out for them and extend a helping hand to them whenever possible,” added Foo, whose team garnered 46.61% of the votes against the PAP team led by Deputy Prime Minister Hng Swee Keat in the 2020 election.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg