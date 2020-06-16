Tristan Thompson can’t stop himself from commenting on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram posts

- Advertisement -

Tristan Thompson commended Khloe Kardashian on Instagram calling her a queen.

On Thursday, Khloe posted a photo of herself and close friend Malika Haqq on Instagram and Tristan left an encouraging comment on his former lover’s post.

“Our crowns may slip a tad but they never fall off 👑 #Queens #BFF #MyQueenMalika #Love,” captioned Khloe. The photo showed Khloe making a kissy face to the camera while Malika smiled. Tristan posted several emojis that included praying hands, red hearts and a flexed bicep.

Don’t Be Tardy‘s Kim Zolciak Biermann also commented that she loved both of them and she included two crown emojis. Khloe responded to Kim, calling her a queen and said she loved her too.

Tristan and Khloe may not be dating anymore but Tristan regularly leaves many positive affirmations on Khloe’s post. In May, Tristan praised Khloe’s new appearance when she showed off her new ‘bronde’ hairdo on Instagram.

“Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋” Khloe wrote in the caption and she tagged celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons, Tracey Cunningham and makeup artist Ash K. Holm. Her latest style received praises from her celebrity followers including Tristan with whom Khloe shares two-year-old daughter True. Tristan called Khloe “baddie”, adding a red heart emoji followed with the words, “P.S. I’m all for the caption.”

Last year Khloe and Tristan broke up after it was reported that he had an affair with family friend Jordyn Woods. This is not the first time as Tristan was said to have cheated on Khloe in 2018 when she was pregnant with True. Nevertheless, the duo remains in good terms and have discussed the possibility of having another child together. In season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, Khloe even discusses with sisters Kourtney and Kendall about Tristan being a sperm donor.

Khloe went through egg retrieval and decided that her best chance of having a successful pregnancy in the future is to create a few embryos and leave other eggs frozen. Khloe shared that she does not know what her future holds with the father of her baby. She thought that she will feel better knowing that she has five embryos in the freezer and they are available when she wants to use them.

We may not know when the exes have another child together but right now in the amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they have been spending time together. On Thursday a source told PEOPLE that they have been growing closer in the past few months. “The lockdown made them closer,” the source said. “They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”

The insider also said that “Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents” and “they also really like each other.”

“Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it’s very possible that Khloe would get back with him,” said the source, who added, “She isn’t dating anyone else.” /TISG