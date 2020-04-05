Tiffin carriers are the way to go in battle against Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As the country moves towards stricter measures against Covid-19, a member of the public has taken to Facebook to encourage the people to use tiffin carriers for their takeaways from coffee shops and hawker centres.

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced new “circuit breaker” measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on Friday (April 3), he had said markets and supermarkets, clinics and hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services would remain open.

Giving details later on the scope of the measures with regard to hawker centres and coffee shops, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing announced that people would no longer be allowed to dine-in at food and beverage establishments, which include coffee shops and hawker centres. They will only be permitted to take away food.

The measures are effective from Tuesday (April 7) until Monday (May 4).

In response to these measures, a member of the public, Mr Jimmy Wong, took to Facebook on Saturday (April 4) to encourage everyone to invest in tiffin carriers and to be mindful of one’s carbon footprint during the one month of takeaways. “Can you imagine the amount of styrofoam boxes and plastic bags to be used?” he pointed out.

“While we keep our social distance, I am hopeful that we remember to do our part in being mindful about the plastic pollution,” he said.

A tiffin carrier costs around S$10 in Carousell.

Those who responded to the post thanked Mr Wong for bringing the message to the public and even posted photos of their tiffin carriers. Some confirmed that the container often accompanied them when they bought food, while others looked forward to having their own tiffin carriers.

Thinking out loud… can I suggest that we all invest in a tiffin carrier like this?? As we know starting Tuesday eating… Posted by Jimmy Wong on Friday, 3 April 2020

