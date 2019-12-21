Taeyeon reflects back on 2019 and says her fans are her No.1 priority

- Advertisement -

Popular South Korean singer Taeyeon has taken a fond look back at a busy and successful 2019 and expressed deep gratitude to her fans for their love and support.

She makes the comments in a recent interview and pictorial for Allure Korea magazine. She will be gracing the cover of its January 2020 issue.

Taeyeon, who found fame with Girls’ Generation, described herself as the type of person who likes to try new things. She shared that 2019 was her busiest year ever as a soloist and there were so many things to be grateful for.

She said it is thanks to her fans that she is able to stay busy and keep doing things, adding that the most important thing to her is communicating with her fans.

Born Kim Tae-yeon on March 9, 1989, Taeyeon debuted as a member of SM Entertainment’s girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007.

Girls’ Generation gained stardom on the Asian music scene and Taeyeon further participated in the company’s projects such as Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, and Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG.

Taeyeon was nicknamed OST Queen for recording soundtrack songs for various television dramas and movies, which became popular on South Korean charts.

She started her solo career in 2015 with her first EP titled I, peaking at number two on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart. The title track was a number 1 hit on the Gaon Digital Chart. Taeyeon’s second EP, Why, was number 1 in South Korea and yielded two Gao top-ten singles, Starlight and Why.

Taeyeon’s debut studio album, My Voice, was number 1 in South Korea with two Gaon top-five singles, Fine and Make Me Love You.

The singer released three further EPs, two in Korean and one in Japanese. She received five Golden Disc Awards, three Melon Music Awards, three Mnet Asian Music Awards, two Seoul Music Awards, and two Gaon Chart Music Awards.