Student who filmed women in toilets asks for leave to continue studies abroad

A student from a prestigious British school is facing charges for filming several women in the toilet.

The accused student, whose identity cannot be revealed, secretly recorded women as they used the toilet.

A report by the Straits Times said that the accused victimized 11 women over the course of three years.

One of his victims was also a minor when she was filmed by the accused.

The student was also found to be in possession of 20 videos as proof of his crimes. Sixteen of the videos included recordings of the women that he invited to his residence in Singapore.

As such, prosecution argued that the student had a “significant degree of planning and premeditation” as he committed the crimes.

The accused requested to leave Singapore in order to continue his studies in the top British university.

However, prosecution opposed the accused’s request saying that he is a “flight risk” and that he might no longer return to Singapore once he is given permission to leave the country.

The student faces 19 charges of insulting a woman’s modesty and one more charge of possessing obscene films. He is summoned to return to court on Friday (10 Jan)./TISG