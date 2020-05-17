Song Seung Hoon and Seo Ji Hye’s love-hate relationship blossoms in drama Dinner Mate

- Advertisement -

New MBC drama Dinner Mate has dropped a teaser showing off the love-hate relationship between lead stars Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye. Dinner Mate is based on a webtoon of the same name and it is about a man and a woman who are fed up about romance after going through unhappy breakups. By having a meal together, the two of them start to feel emotions again and they bond over food.

Song Seung Heon stars as Kim Hae Kyung, a brilliant psychiatrist and food psychologist who studies people by watching them eat. Seo Ji Hye plays Woo Do Hee, a web channel 2N BOX’s producing director who is a quirky and smart character who is loved by many.

Ye Ji Won plays Nam Ah Young who told Woo Do Hee that she wants psychiatrist Kim Hae Kyung on their show. Woo Do Hee then assured her that she will get him to do that. However, it turned out that the two became enemies. Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee started arguing and she commanded that he meets her face-to-face. Both of them run towards each other.

The teaser showed Kim Hae Kyung reuniting with former lover Jin No Eul (played by Son Naeun). However, Woo Do Hee is also entangled in his love life. She said that she does not believe in fate and Kim Hae Kyung told her that this was fate.

Song Seung-heon was born 5 October 1976 and he is a South Korean actor whose portfolio includes Autumn in My Heart, East of Eden, My Princess, Black and Player.

Seo Ji-hye was born 24 August 1984 and she is a South Korean actress. She debuted in horror film voice and then went on to star in TV dramas like Shin Don, Over the Rainbow, I Love You, Chunja’s Happy Events, 49 Days, The Moon and Stars for You, Punch, Don’t Dare to Dream, Surgeons and Crash Landing on You.

Dinner Mate is premiering on 25 May 2020 at 9:30 p.m. KST. /TISG