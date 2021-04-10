Entertainment Celebrity Crash Landing On You stars dispel dating rumours

Crash Landing On You stars dispel dating rumours

So why did he visit her at home? Guess!

The cast of Crash Landing On You. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — When it was announced earlier this year that the lead actors of Crash Landing On You were dating off-screen, fans were elated. However, for fans of the hit Korean drama, the romance seems to be only limited to the couple and not to the other stars of the show.

Rumour has it that stars Seo Ji-hye and Kim Jung-hyun who played a couple in the series had got together in real life. It seemed to be good news after the announcement that the leads Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin confirmed that they were dating.

Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived as both Seo and Kim’s respective management agencies dispelled the rumour.

On Thursday (April 8), Korean news outlet Sports Chosun first reported that Seo and Kim are dating, saying that they fell in love with one another while filming the series and that they have been going out for a year. Dispatch, an entertainment news portal published images of the duo purportedly arriving at a car park of one of their homes for a date. Dispatch also reported that Seo and Kim spent a lot of time together this past year.

Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye. Picture: Instagram

Seo’s agency Culture Depot, however, denied the rumours, saying, “Seo Ji-hye and Kim Jung-hyun’s dating rumours are completely false. We checked with the actress for confirmation, and her response was that the rumours are absurd.” Culture Depot added that Kim, 31 was looking for a new agency, so he met with Seo, 36, to discuss that, and they had met at home because of the pandemic.

According to Kim’s agency, the two actors are only close because they worked on the show together, as reported by CNA Lifestyle.

Crash Landing On You ran for 16 episodes in 2019–2020. Seo played an heiress called Seo Dan while Kim played a South Korean fugitive called Koo Seung-joon.

Born on April 5, 1990, Kim Jung-hyun is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles on the television series Welcome to WaikikiCrash Landing on You and Mr Queen. Kim was born in Busan in South Korea. He has majored in Acting at the Korea National University of Arts./TISGFollow us on Social Media

