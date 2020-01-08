Singapore still the second most powerful passport in 2020

- Advertisement -

The Henley Passport Index has announced the world’s most powerful passports for 2020.

The Henley Passport Index based its data from the International Air Transport Association and ranks the world’s passports according to how many countries passport holders can visit without applying for a visa.

Singapore still holds second place with 190 visa-free destinations. Japan remains at the top with a score of 191 for the third year in a row.

“Japan’s passport managed to pull ahead of Singapore as it received visa on arrival access to Saudi Arabia, which Singapore did not” according to a statement by Henley & Partners.

Germany and Korea are tied at third place with both scoring 189. Finland and Italy are ranked fourth with a score of 188. Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain land at the fifth spot with a score of 187.

Malaysia remains at rank 13 with a score of 178 and is tied with Liechtenstein.

2020’s best passports include:

1. Japan (191 destinations) 2. Singapore (190) 3. South Korea, Germany (189) 4. Italy, Finland (188) 5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187) 6. Sweden, France (186) 7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185) 8. United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184) 9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183) 10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181) On the other end, the lowest-ranking passports include: 100. North Korea, Sudan (39 destinations) 101. Nepal, Palestinian Territory (38) 102. Libya (37) 103. Yemen (33) 104. Somalia, Pakistan (32) 105. Syria (29) 106. Iraq (28) 107. Afghanistan (26) The complete ranking of the world’s passports is available online./TISG