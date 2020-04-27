Rain made a splash on showbiz stage 18 years ago

South Korean pop star Rain is celebrating the 18th anniversary of his debut as a solo artist, singer and actor, according to a report on soompi.com, an English-language website providing coverage of Korean pop culture.
The popular star, who not only made waves in Korea but in Asia and beyond, went on Instagram to thank his fans for following him through the years.
It has been 18 years since the pop star released his debut album. He shared that he vividly recalls leaving a small rehearsal room to perform for the first time on April 24, 2002. Rain showed gratitude to members of the Cloud (the name of his official fan club) family who have been with him since that day.
Rain shared a video of himself preparing for that performance. He seems nervous and excited. When asked about how he felt, the star said he was nervous but was looking forward to what would happen.
덕분에…비 라는 이름으로 데뷔 햇수 19년차가 되었습니다 우리 함께 했던 그 첫방송이 기억납니다 2002년 4월24일~ 작은 연습실에서 나와 “비”라는 이름을 달고 과연 많은 분들께 이름을 알릴 수 있을까 이것이 첫방이자 마지막이 되진 않을까 밤잠을 설치고 첫 무대를 했습니다…그 기억 어렵게 구했습니다 오늘은 함께 공유하고 싶네요^^ 첫 1기 구름 팬클럽부터 지금까지 우리 구름 식구들 넘 감사하고 사랑합니다. Thanks to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years, today marks 19 years since I first released my debut album. I still vividly remember leaving the small practice room to perform for the first time on April 24th 2002. On this special day, I want to share a hidden gem I found of me right before this performance. A big thanks to my cloud family who have been with me since day one. I love you all!
In another video, captioned April 2002 Inkigayo, Rain is pictured joking and enjoying himself before the performance.
Rain, whose name is Jung Ji-hoon, was born on June 25, 1982, in South Korea. He has released seven albums — six Korean and one Japanese. He has also launched 28 singles and has performed all over the world. His third Korean album, It’s Raining, reached popularity with the number one single of the same name. It’s Raining sold a million copies in Asia.
Rain’s acting breakout was in a drama series called Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. The actor also starred opposite Song Hye Kyo in Full House, which cemented his status as a Hallyu star. Hallyu means “Korean Wave”, marking the increase in global popularity of Korean culture.
Rain also appeared in Hollywood films Speed Racer and Ninja Assassin, for which he became the first Korean to win an MTV award. /TISG