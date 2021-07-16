Nicholas Tse uses umbrella to shield vegetables from rain

- Advertisement -

Beijing — There is quite a number of green thumbs around, but Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse appears to take it up a notch.

On Jul 12, Bejing, where Tse is based, was hit by a massive storm. The 40-year-old was so concerned about his garden and beloved vegetables that he actually went out to shield them from the rain with an umbrella.

Tse uploaded footage of himself squatting in the rain while holding an umbrella for his vegetables, as reported by 8days.sg.

In the caption, he wrote: “This never-ending rain. I shall hold an umbrella for you.”

Netizens were extremely amused by his antics.

There were comments like “Never in this lifetime did I expect myself to be envious of vegetables”, “Humans cannot compare to vegetables”, “You are too free. Please go write some songs”.

Some nosy fans were curious to know if girlfriend Faye Wong was the one who shot the video. Some noted that two umbrellas were not enough to protect his greens and that Tse should build a shed or greenhouse instead.

“How is it that one year has passed and there is no progress in [your] gardening technology? Go to the countryside to learn how to build a shed and improve the soil quality. Your soil quality is really bad,” said one netizen.

Tse shared photos of his garden after it was destroyed by hail and a thunderstorm on Aug 3, last year. Fans did not comfort him but joked that it was God’s way of asking Tse to focus on singing and acting.

Tse was also condemned for treating his plants better than his own children. His eldest son Lucas’ birthday falls on Aug 2 and Tse was more concerned about his crops than wishing his son a happy birthday.

Born Aug 29, 1980, Nicholas Tse Ting-fung is a Hong Kong actor, martial artist, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and chef. As a multi-talented celebrity, he became a TV chef and food critic in 2014.

Tse initially entered the entertainment industry in 1996 as a singer. He learned martial arts from Philip Ng, Andy On and Sammo Hung, stunts from Jackie Chan, and martial arts for the screen and television from Chung Chi Li. /TISG

