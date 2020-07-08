PSP Chief Tan Cheng Bock joins yet another opposition leader during walkabout

- Advertisement -

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock was seen with yet another opposition party leader just before his walkabout.

He joined the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)’s Chairman Professor Paul Tambyah during a visit in Bukit Panjang SMC, revealing that their friendship goes as far back as 20 years.

During the meeting, the two men greeted each other with fist bumps saying “Together, the two of us will take them on”.

During a media doorstop interview, Dr Tan said he and Prof Tambyah were “good friends”. He added that Prof Tambyah’s father was his colleague at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

“I come from a time when his father and I were working in all these infectious diseases environment”, said Dr Tan.

To this, Prof Tambyah added, “My father had a lot of respect for Dr Tan. He passed away several years ago but he told me Tan Cheng Bock is a man you can trust”.

Before the walkabout at Block 257 Bangkit Road Dr Tan even introduced Prof Tambyah to residents in different languages, including Hokkien, at a coffeeshop and took questions from the media before departing.

The PSP chief also joined Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) president Desmond Lim Bak Chuan during a visit to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC on Monday (July 6).

Dr Tan met with the SDA Chief before the party started its walkabout in Elias Road.

“I never forget a friend (and Mr Lim) has helped many people,” said Dr Tan, referring to the charity work that Mr Lim’s SDA has done for residents in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, including the distribution of free lunches”, Dr Tan said.

In a Facebok post, Dr Tan wrote about his meeting with Mr Lim. He wrote: “Today I decided to join Desmond Lim, of the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) on his walkabout. What many people do not know about Desmond, is that he has a really caring heart”. /TISG