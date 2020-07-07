PSP Chief joins Singapore Democratic Alliance’s Chief Desmond Lim on walkabout

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock joined Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) president Desmond Lim Bak Chuan during a visit to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC on Monday (July 6).

Dr Tan met with the SDA Chief before the party started its walkabout in Elias Road.

“I never forget a friend (and Mr Lim) has helped many people,” said Dr Tan, referring to the charity work that Mr Lim’s SDA has done for residents in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, including the distribution of free lunches”, Dr Tan said, according to a Straits Times report.

Dr Tan also added that when he was looking to set up a political party, Mr Lim gave him advice on how to do so and the pitfalls to look out for.

He said: “When I was in need, and nobody came to help me, he was the one who came to help”.

In a Facebok post earlier yesterday, Dr Tan wrote about his meeting with Mr Lim. He wrote: “Today I decided to join Desmond Lim, of the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) on his walkabout. What many people do not know about Desmond, is that he has a really caring heart”.

“He has done so much for charity and taking care of others who are in need, without much fanfare or glory. To hear of what he has done, warms my heart. Desmond has had to exercise great courage and fortitude in his political journey but he has never given up”, Dr Tan said.

In speaking to the media, Dr Tan also expressed that he was saddened by the fight between Lim Tean’s People’s Voice Party and Mr Lim’s SDA.

Mr Lim has contested the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in every general election since 2006 under the SDA’s umbrella.

However, when both PV and SDA had planned to contest in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Mr Lim said that his party sent messages to PV chief Lim Tean to discuss the possibility of avoiding a three-cornered fight.

But, Mr Lim Tean alleged that the SDA’s Mr Lim had told him to pull out of the contest. /TISG