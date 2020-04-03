PM Lee: People will not be discouraged from wearing masks

- Advertisement -

In an address to the nation at 4 pm today (April 3), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the tightening of measures in Singapore to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Along with announcing “circuit breakers” for one month, which include the closure of most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, Mr Lee said the country will move to full home-based learning in the schools and institutes of higher learning.

As for face masks, he noted that the Government had been advising the general public that people only needed to wear a mask if they were not feeling well, as there was no community spread.

However, Mr Lee said: “The situation has now changed.”

“There are some cases in the community going undetected, and there is evidence that an infected person can show no symptoms and yet still pass on the virus to others,” he said.

“Therefore, we will no longer discourage people from wearing masks.”

He added that, from this Sunday (April 5), the Government will distribute reusable masks to all households. /TISG