Phase 1 “report card” seen as a fail by netizens as crowds gather at transportation hubs

Singapore – Members of the public questioned the effectiveness of the Post-Circuit Breaker’s Phase 1 wherein households are allowed only two visitors a day, yet huge crowds were spotted at various public transport hubs.

On June 2, 2020, the country entered the first phase of the Post-Circuit Breaker period as a measure to safely resuming activities while preventing a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. Activities which do not pose a high risk of transmission are permitted to re-open. Social, economic, and entertainment activities that carry higher risk will remain closed, according to the gov.sg website.

The complete lifting of the Circuit Breaker is set to happen in three phases to safely ease the public into the “new normal” where safe management measures are adopted for daily activities to limit virus transmission.

Under the first phase, more Singaporeans are allowed to go back to work, given that businesses re-open with safe management measures. Households are permitted to receive only two visitors per day, “who must be children or grandchildren from the same household.”

The description of “Phase One: Safe Re-Opening” is highlighted below.

Equation doesn’t tally

Photos of crowded trains during peak hours and long queues in a bus station have been circulating online, garnering confused responses from netizens on the goal of Phase 1. Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded the following photo on Wednesday (June 3), with the caption, “Pass or fail? How? Phase 1 look like Phase 3 sia.”

Many noted that limiting family visits while allowing public commute with no social distancing or curbing the number of passengers at a bus stop does not make sense. “(The) equation doesn’t tally,” said Ace Junior who gave a score of “fail” on Phase 1’s “report card.”

“Two months told us to maintain one-metre social distancing on public transport. Now flip prata…,” said Panner Selvam. “So with mask on and not talking is their solution to control this pandemic?” A few suggested to simply move on to the last two phases as it’s only the first few days of Phase 1 and they already feel like the virus is nonexistent.

Others commented that safe management measures in businesses wouldn’t matter if the same couldn’t be applied in public transport which receives heavy foot traffic, especially during peak hours.

