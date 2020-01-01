PAP branch chairman in Aljunied GRC offers free legal services to residents

- Advertisement -

One of the People’s Action Party’s branch chairmen in Aljunied GRC, Mr Alex Yeo, is offering free legal services to residents in the Workers’ Party ward.

The WP won the GRC in both the 2011 and 2015 General Elections. Despite this, the ruling party has placed branch chairmen in the opposition-held constituency.

The branch chairmen run PAP events and activities in the ward, hold their own Meet-The-People Sessions, even though they are un-elected, and have the authority to approve or reject the use of taxpayer dollars to fund community improvement projects proposed by the elected Members of Parliament and town councillors.

Mr Yeo, a 40-year-old litigation lawyer, was appointed a branch chairman in Aljunied GRC in 2017 after Mr Murali Pillai — a former branch chairman who contested the GRC in the 2015 elections and lost to the WP — left to contest the Bukit Batok SMC by-election in 2016. Mr Yeo now oversees the PAP branch in the Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC.

Mr Yeo previously served as a PAP branch secretary in Potong Pasir SMC and vice-chairman of its Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC), a grassroots organisation under the People’s Association.

On Sunday (Dec 29), Mr Yeo launched a new health and wellness programme for residents in the Paya Lebar division. The programme will see Mr Yeo and his team provide medical screening, health talks and free legal services for residents.

Mr Yeo, who has been helping residents draft Lasting Power of Attorney (LPAs) and wills free of charge for some time now, said the new programme was launched following consultation with residents.

Pointing out that 26 per cent of those living in the Paya Lebar division are aged 60 years and above, Mr Yeo told the national broadsheet: “We want the residents to not just live a good life now, but also to be able to lead healthier lives in their silver years and prevent or delay the onset of illnesses that come with the ageing process.”

He added that his team had been providing free groceries, education subsidies and meal vouchers to residents besides working with government agencies to build sheltered walkways to aid senior and mobility-impaired residents.

When asked whether he will be contesting the next General Election, he remained coy and said that the decision will be made by party leaders and that the slate of candidates for Aljunied GRC will be announced in due course.

The WP has also been providing free legal services to its residents. WP politicians, who are also practising lawyers, certified LPA documents for Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC residents at no charge in November as part of their efforts to educate their constituents on the importance of LPAs.

WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh welcomed lawyers with a valid practising certificate who wish to help Aljunied GRC residents certify LPAs pro bono to get in touch with him at pritam.singh@wp.sg.