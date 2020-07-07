Online GE Chatter: Lion statue with mask, a-flutter over bird’s nest drinks, Murali Pillai and the Tharman card

- Advertisement -

1. Ong Ye Kung shares photo in light-hearted post.

In a recent Instagram post, the People’s Action Party’s Ong Ye Kung shared a photo of a masked lion statue. It had the caption: “Mask for everyone.”

While there was much support for Mr Ong’s light-hearted post, one person pointed out that the mask should also cover the nostrils, not just the mouth. Another expressed support for Mr Ong, who was the Education Minister, but urged him “to come up with even better policies”. One person took a more serious approach and said: “Dun play God.”

2. Public funds not used for purchase: Kaki Bukit CC.

The straitstimes.com reported on Monday (July 6) that the Kaki Bukit Community Centre had said the People’s Association (PA) did not use public funds to purchase bottles of bird’s nest drinks for Aljunied residents.

Last Saturday, the Sin Rak Sin Party Facebook page posted a photo of two bottles of bird’s nest drinks. The package included a PA name card which bore the name of Mr Shamsul Kamar, who is the Kaki Bukit grassroots organisation’s adviser. He is also part of the People’s Action Party (PAP) team standing in Aljunied GRC in the General Election.

Those commenting on SG Talk asked why they did not receive bottles of bird’s nest drinks even though they supported the government. Others wanted to know where the money came from for the purchase. One person jokingly hoped that Aljunied remains under the Workers’ Party so that, in five years, residents might chance upon receiving abalone or shark’s fin.

3. Praise for SDP’s Chee Soon Juan, criticism of PAP candidate

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 5), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Dr Chee Soon Juan shared a photo of himself fist-bumping the previous day with the People’s Action Party’s Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was reportedly campaigning for Dr Chee’s opponent in Bukit Batok SMC, Mr Murali Pillai.

Met Mr Tharman at Bukit Batok yesterday. He was campaigning for Mr Murali. Heard that Ms Grace Fu was there the day… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Although many people online praised Dr Chee’s character and willingness to wish his opponents well, others took to his Facebook post to criticise Mr Murali.

One person blasted him for needing to link up with a Senior Minister in his election campaign. Others rallied behind this comment, expressing support for the SDP.

/TISG