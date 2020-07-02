Online GE Chatter: “East Coast, East Coast”, Wong vs Khor, and Chee Soon Juan a gentleman

- Advertisement -

1. Heng Swee Keat’s redundant “East Coast” speech has left many scratching their heads.

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered a Nomination Day speech which many found amusing and … confusing.

After announcing that the People’s Action Party “has a plan”, he attempted to expound on it — specifically for East Coast GRC, where he and his PAP team are to face-off contenders from the Workers’ Party (WP).

“For our East Coast residents, the — we also have a plan for the East Coast. We have a East Coast — Singapore — we have a together, an East Coast plan,” he said. “We care, at East Coast. So we look forward to working closely together with our residents, to enable the East Coast and the whole of Singapore to emerge from this stronger.”

While many netizens found the repetitiveness of Mr Heng’s speech amusing, others wanted to know what he meant, asking: “So is there a(n) East Coast plan?”

2. PSP’s Gigene Wong vs PAP’s Amy Khor.

A previous statement by PAP MP Amy Khor has resurfaced after a netizen uploaded a photo of Dr Khor and Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s Gigene Wong. The two are set to contest head-to-head in Hong Kah North SMC.

While opposition supporters flocked together to root for Ms Wong, one made reference to a controversial parliamentary statement by Dr Khor in 2013, in which she said “Singaporeans can pack up and leave Singapore just like new citizens”.

A netizen made reference to this 7-year-old statement and used it as a reason to vote for Ms Wong.

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook comments

3. Chee Soon Juan is “a gentleman”.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan is up against the PAP’s Murali Pillai in Bukit Batok SMC for the second time around, as the two went head-to-head in a by-election in 2016.

However, according to straitstimes.com, Mr Murali has called out a “scurrilous attack” which had to do with a post about his son, noting that it followed closely after election was declared in the SMC. Mr Murali said that his son, who was a victim of a scandal, is serving sentence for the offences made on his part.

Dr Chee did not stay silent on the matter. In a Facebook post, he addressed the issue and said that though he had not seen the post about Mr Murali’s son, he did see his competitor’s “anguished response” to it.

Dr Chee then said, “I stand with Mr Murali on this and call on whoever who did this video to stop it and for others not to circulate it”, saying that political differences do not merit such actions — especially towards the families of candidates.

Netizens responded with commendation for Dr Chee and his honorable stand.

/TISG