Netizens react with disgust to video of man plucking nose hairs and flicking them away on bus

SINGAPORE — On Monday (Mar 9), a Facebook user shared a video of a man in a worker’s uniform vigorously plucking his nose hair while on a bus in Singapore.

Netizens expressed disgust over the unhygienic behaviour and shared stories of similar incidents they had witnessed.

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, strict personal hygiene and consideration of oneself and others is of the utmost importance. While Singaporeans have been worried over wearing surgical masks and rigorous hand-washing and sanitising, there have been disturbing incidents reported of persons involved in deliberately unhygienic practices that have endangered the health and well-being of others.

The video, which was contributed by a netizen, was shared on Facebookgroup All Singapore Stuff on Monday (Mar 9).

In the video, a man wearing some sort of worker’s uniform—a brown shirt with a red collar—can be seen on a bus, repeatedly pulling out hairs from his nostrils and then flicking them away with his fingers.

Here is the video:

The post below garnered hundreds of comments and reactions, and netizens had a lot to say about the man’s outrageous behaviour.

Pluck nose hair in bus <Reader's Contribution by Chan> Eeeee… Nose hair pluck already, then just throw onto the bus Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, March 9, 2020

Most netizens who commented on the video expressed deep disgust for the man’s actions and concern amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many other Facebook users chimed in with similarly unhygienic practices they had seen others do—such as sneezing without covering mouths, cutting nails in public and leaving tissue with phlegm on plates at hawker centers— and noted that “this sort of behaviour” is “quite common”:

Others remarked on the man’s uniform and speculated where he could be working. Guesses ranged from fast-food chains to LRT crowd-control staff:

Previously, The Independent Singapore reported on other deliberately unhygienic practices that netizens had witnessed and recorded—someone spat on elevator buttons and on the floor in public place, and a woman had used her foot to press lift buttons in a residential block. /TISG

