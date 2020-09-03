Netizens admire wedding photo of Jamus Lim and his wife

- Advertisement -

Singapore—While Jamus Lim is definitely a rising star not only in the Workers’ Party (WP) but in the country’s political arena, not much is known about his home life.

Personal information about Mr Lim, an Associate Professor of Economics at the ESSEC Business School on the WP website is scant, and says only that he is married and the father of one.

In a rare peek at his personal life, Mr Lim posted a photo of himself kissing the head of his child on his Instagram account before the General Election in July, although his daughter’s face was turned away from the camera.

He captioned it, “All for you baby girl #makeyourvotecount #workersparty.”

But Mr Lim also posted a photo of himself with his wife at the opening of the 14th Parliament last week, writing that it was his “joy” to have his wife with him at Parliament House and that he is “reminded, daily, of her unassuming and tireless sacrifices she makes so that I may serve the people of #Anchorvale and Singapore, and I hope I have likewise been a bulwark for her as she pursues her dreams.”

He further wrote, “Te amo tanto,” which is “I love you so much,” in Spanish, and sent many netizens swooning.

As #TeamSengkang embarks on this new journey as elected representatives of #SengkangGRC, we are keenly aware that we are… Posted by Jamus Lim on Monday, 24 August 2020

And in a Facebook post on July 8, he referred to his wife as “the love of my life.”

More recently, a lovely wedding photo of the couple was posted on the Concerned Citizens Band Together for a better Singapore Facebook page by a netizen named Tian Lee, who said she had gotten the picture from Google photos.

Ms Lee wrote, “MP Jamus’ wife so chio angmoh ~…

Thank you for all your love! This post is for us to admire this outstanding couple’s beauty. Just like how all of us looked up to MP Pritam and wife as a pleasant looking representative of SG.”

One netizen wrote, “Brain attracts beauty.”

Another commented, “Alpha male indeed…”

The wife of Jamus Lim is not the only WP MP to attract attention of late. At the opening of Parliament on August 24, the party’s secretary-general, Pritam Singh, and his wife, Ms Loveleen Kaur Walia, turned heads.

The photo of the couple arriving in Parliament House was featured on CNA’s Facebook page and received many reactions online, with netizens praising the couple for their smart appearance.

Pritam Singh was in a dark suit, with a light-blue checked shirt and a darker blue tie, reflecting the colours of the WP, while Loveleen Kaur was in a modest, but striking, red and print ensemble. Her outfit appeared to be a variation on the Malay-Peranakan kebaya, with a slight modification of the neckline. —/TISG

