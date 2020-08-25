Netizens dub Pritam Singh and wife the standout couple at opening of Parliament

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The opening of the 14th Parliament of Singapore on Monday (Aug 24) saw the arrival of MPs-elect and their spouses for the swearing-in ceremony at the new Parliament House and at The Arts House (the old Parliament House).

The ceremony was held at the two venues as part of safe distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The newspapers published photos of some of the couples but channelnewsasia.com had a gallery of more than 30 on its Facebook page.

However, both media had photos of Workers’ Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh and his wife, Ms Loveleen Kaur Walia, a theatre practitioner.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh arrives at Parliament House on Monday (Aug 24) for the opening of Singapore's 14th Parliament.

Among all the photos of MPs and their spouses in the CNA gallery, the photo of Mr Singh and his wife has received the most reactions online, with many people praising the couple for their smart appearance.

Mr Singh was in a dark suit, with a light-blue checked shirt and a darker blue tie, reflecting the colours of the WP, while Ms Kaur was in a modest, but striking, red and print ensemble. Her outfit appeared to be a variation on the Malay-Peranakan kebaya, with a slight modification of the neckline.

Ms Kaur’s appearance drew comparisons to the outfits worn by the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Ms Ho Ching is known for her low-key, comfortable style, and open-toed low-heeled sandals.

A week after the WP win in the recent GE, Mr Singh had written a tribute to Ms Kaur. He had posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram account on July 17 and written:

“It has been almost exactly what 8 years since we tied the knot. Two beautiful daughters later, she continues to be my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings. There is nobody else who rocks my world, and who has done so much to make me a better person. As our older daughter, and in time, our younger one will say, I love you to the moon and back. Looking forward to the many many more miles to come my love. #iloveyou ”

The couple have been married since 2012 and have two young daughters. /TISG

