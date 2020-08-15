Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson called it quits

- Advertisement -

After dating for less than a year together, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up.

According to TMZ the pair ended the relationship in the past few weeks but is not certain what caused the breakup. After Miley and Liam Hemsworth divorce last August, Miley and Cody started dating last October. Miley was married to Liam from 2018 until their finalised divorce in 2020. The Disney star was scrutinised for ‘moving on too soon’ with Cody after her divorce.

Miley seemed to be in a good mood as she visited a friend’s home in Calabasas on Thursday afternoon despite the heartbreaking news. The 27-year-old was seen with a coffee mug in hand wearing a vintage Fleetwood Mac concert shirt and jeans. Miley was spotted smiling while standing beside her unidentified friend before entering the home. Cody and Miley have had a close friendship since 2015 although they are most known for their romantic link.

On July 2015, Cody, 23 appeared on the Zach Sang show where he praised Miley as ‘the coolest girl I’ve ever met here in LA.’ Cody, who hails from Australia said that he and Miley get along very well and that she inspired him to not care so much about the pressures that come with fame. In an interview with GQ Australia in December of 2015, Cody declared the Hannah Montana star as one of his best friends.

‘Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that,’ he gushed.

Their friendship turned into a passionate romance in October 2019 when the duo was spotted kissing at Backyard Bowls in LA as reported by TMZ. The kiss happened nearly two months after it was discovered that Miley and Liam were getting a divorce and a few weeks after Miley had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter. Miley was slammed for moving on too quickly with Cody and she went on Twitter to defend her actions.

‘I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,’ tweeted the star at the time.

Miley then flooded her social media with images of Cody who was 22 years old at that time. On October 6, Cody confirmed the relationship with Miley on his Instagram page, posting a selfie with her and calling her his ‘baby.’ Cody was by Miley’s side when she was hospitalised for tonsillitis in October.

‘this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me,’ wrote Cyrus, who documented Cody’s company on Instagram.

‘It’s too special to only be heard in full by my ears so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week… & it’s working.’

Miley posted a photo of Cody holding a bouquet of roses together with a photo of him lying with her in her hospital bed. Cody was asked about his relationship with Miley at a Tiffany & Co. Mens’ Launch in LA and he said that they are very happy together and that their romance was not ‘a really crazy sudden thing,’ due to their friendship. When Miley had a vocal cord surgery in November, Cody was with her.

In December 2019 Cody was accused of cheating on Miley with Playmate Jordy Murray whom he was claimed seen within New York City that month. He denied the allegations in a statement published by E! News.

‘There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period,’ wrote Cody’s agent to the outlet.

Miley and Cody continued to post photos of themselves spending time together including Cody’s birthday on January 11.

In a post shared to her Instagram Story that day, she wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson. I love you and our pirate life!’

Miley included a black-and-white snapshot of Cody with his head between her legs. The couple got matching tattoos before the coronavirus hit in March and the tattoo paid homage to Simpson’s poetry book titled Prince Neptune. Miley and Cody ended up as quarantine partners once restrictions were put into place in LA. Celebrating their six-month anniversary on April 1, Cody posted a black-and-white image of a makeup-less Miley to his Instagram Story.

‘6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else. I love you,’ he captioned it. Prior to their split a few weeks ago, the couple indulged in a Tik Tok challenge that they filmed in Miley’s backyard. Miley wore a blue bikini while Cody wore sweatpants as they danced for the camera. Miley’s surprise breakup with Cody came after a year it was found that she and Liam were filing for divorce.

On Thursday an insider shared about Miley and Liam’s lives post-marriage as well as where they stand with one another. ‘Miley and Liam spoke very little after their separation and any communication was more about making decisions regarding plans and property,’ explained the source to ET.

‘They haven’t been in touch in months and it has been for the best because they have both needed this time to heal and move on.’

According to the insider, Miley’s divorce from Liam and her intense relationship with Cody ‘was a whirlwind of change for her, but in true Miley fashion she has come out on top.’

‘What began as close friends supporting one another during a rough time, blossomed into more. [Miley and Cody’s] relationship was unexpected and became meaningful very quickly, and she couldn’t be happier. They are both very passionate about their music and it’s something that has bonded them,’ said the source before the news of Miley’s split from Cody.

Aside from the support she received from her relationship with Cody, Miley allegedly thanks her sobriety for allowing her to be ‘very present in her relationship.’

‘Her decision to be sober has changed the way she thinks about life. She would describe herself as a believer in this new way of life and is looking to make sobriety a long-term lifestyle,’ the source concluded. /TISG