Fan Bingbing reveals why she broke up with Li Chen

The unexpected and surprising breakup between Chinese celebrities Fan Bingbing and Li Chen is one of the most talked-about breakups in Asian showbiz. After a year and a half since they ended their engagement, fans are sceptical of the reason for their breakup (or if they really did split up or not) while some are constantly looking out for signs of reconciliation like a recent OTT (over-the-top) light show. Fan Bingbing recently spoke up on the matter and that will put a rest to the speculation.

The 39-year-old actress told a magazine in a recent interview about the decision to end their relationship and how she felt wronged for her ex. Previously there was hearsay about a third party that came between them and that Li Chen, 42 had left Fan Bingbing due to her tax evasion scandal.

“After the split, many people vilified him ‘cos they were not in our shoes. They didn’t know how difficult it was for us to take each step. At that time, because of my situation, he and my brother [idol Fan Chengcheng] were both implicated. Their jobs were put on hold and they suffered a lot of grievances. I felt really sorry for them. The only thing I could do was to stay away from them, so I don’t affect them,” revealed Bingbing.“I still think he is a very good person, someone who is worthy of my respect, which is why we are still very good friends and I wish him the best in the future.”Although Bingbing did not mention any names, it was assumed that she was referring to Li Chen as they were engaged when the scandal blew up.

While everyone, including Bingbing, felt that their split was a pity, she never regretted the choices she made in the relationship and is “very thankful for all the good he had given [her] during these times”.She added: “[If] I like this job, I’ll do it. I love this person, then I’ll just love him. This is a very simple way of thinking. I have never thought about other factors and the consequences.”

After reading the interview, netizens couldn’t help but feel for the actress, with many leaving messages of regret.“I still find it a pity [that they split]”, said one, while another wrote: “I feel she still has feelings [for him]”.The couple went public with their relationship in 2015 and were engaged in 2017. However, a year later, Bingbing’s tax evasion scandal brought their relationship to a halt and they ended their four-year relationship in June 2019. /TISG

