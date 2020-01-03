Mariah Carey’s Twitter account hacked on New Year’s Eve

- Advertisement -

Popular songstress Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s eve. More than 50 offensive tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the ‘N-word’ and insults against rapper Eminem.

Gadgets quoted Fox News as saying that on Tuesday, Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased from Carey’s account.

In an interview with USA Today, a Twitter spokesperson said that as soon as they were aware of the issue, Twitter locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation.

The culprits are hackers claiming to be The Chuckling Squad and were responsible for breaking into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

Twitter said that it secured Dorsey’s account which became a victim of ‘SIM swapping’ or ‘SIM jacking’ where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

It is unclear whether Carey’s mobile number was compromised too.

Carey’s single All I Want for Christmas is You helped the singer to be the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

Carey’s first hit was Vision of Love in 1990 which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000.

From 2000 onwards three hits came in before All I Want for Christmas finally hit No.1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.

Mariah Carey was born on March 27 1969 and she is an American singer, songwriter, actress and record producer. Guinness World Records named her Songbird Supreme. Carey is known for her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style and signature use of the whistle register.

In 1990 she became famous after signing with Columbia Records and releasing her debut album that topped the US Billboard 200 for 11 consecutive weeks.

She is the only artist to have had her first five singles reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, from Vision of Love to Emotions.