Man looking for Covid-19 grant complains about being unable to borrow from CPF fund

- Advertisement -

A man looking to obtain a Covid-19 relief grant took to social media alleging that he did not receive a reply despite multiple emails to the authorities.

In a Facebook post, one Mr M wrote that he wanted to borrow funds from his own Central Provident Fund (CPF) account in order to start a small business.

He shared a screengrab of his Facebook message to the CPF Board; the contents of which were: “i am 54 years young and I would like tk (sic) request or assistance. I would like to borrow sgd 10,000 from my Special retirement to start my own business”.

He added: “as I am still working, I would be able to repay to CPF with interest accrued”.

- Advertisement -

The man added, “plesse (sic) do not tell ne (sic) you will be concerned I will not have sifficient (sic) retirement funds because you cannot be concerned of my future than myself”.

He explained that he wanted to borrow his own money as moneylenders would charge him interest.

While there was no time-stamp on his message to the CPF board, he also shared screenshots where he had submitted a form applying for help from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on May 26 and June 1.

In his post, the man wrote that on May 11, he went to the Social Service Office (SSO) to apply for a support grant. He explained, “The staff there, very helpful, went thru my documents and submitted for me online. I was told to expect a reply 2-3 weeks time”.

However, when he checked on May 26 and June 1, he was told to wait a further three to five days.

Frustrated, he wrote: “So, I approached SSO office. The answer is

PROCESSING. Can’t tell whether application is successful

WAIT UNTIL 4 TO 6 WeeKS”

“I message CPF to borrow my own money, cannot. U all want to give grants, u make Singaporeans like beggars”, the man vented on social media.

Netizens who commented on his Facebook post urged him to be patient in waiting for a reply, adding that there were many others who were also awaiting responses.

TISG has reached out to SSO and CPFB for comment and clarification. /TISG