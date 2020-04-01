“Luxurious jail” — Taxpayers foot bill of returnees quarantined in 5-star hotels

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman has posted on Facebook to complain that taxpayers’ money is being used to place people returning from the United States and the United Kingdom in luxury hotels to prevent them from potentially spreading the Covid-19 virus to their families.

A report on Bloomberg on Saturday (March 28) confirms that some of those quarantined were housed in Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa, a 5-star hotel that starts at around S$315 a night, according to booking.com.

The woman, Ms Agnes Goh, posted on Monday (March 30) about an update received from a school mate whose daughter had just returned from the UK and was under quarantine.

The school mate tells her: “3 meals a day for free. Food tray is left outside the room. No contact at all. It is a luxurious jail.” She added that those quarantined could not leave the room at all but could step out to a big and beautiful balcony with a view of the sea.

The school mate added a video of the hotel room. There is also a photo of food. There are 3 free meals, with the option to order more but which is chargeable at a 30 per cent discount.

According to the Bloomberg report, Singapore has booked more than 7,500 hotel rooms and serviced apartments to house returnees. The hotels include those belonging to international luxury chains such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, InterContinental Hotels Group and Accor SA.

Individuals under quarantine or issued Stay-Home Notices are monitored by video calls at least three times a day and officials conduct spot checks at their residences. For non-compliance, individuals can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

/TISG