Lee Hsien Yang’s son Li Shengwu donates to both the Workers’ Party and the Progress Singapore Party

- Advertisement -

Li Shengwu announced on social media over the weekend that he had made donations to both the Workers’ Party (WP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Mr Li, the oldest son of Lee Hsien Yang and nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jun 27): “I’ve just donated to the Workers’ Party and the Progress Singapore Party”.

“Singapore needs a strong opposition to prevent abuse of power”, he added.

- Advertisement -

Earlier last week, Mr Li’s father announced his membership of the Progress Singapore Party during a breakfast meeting at Tiong Bahru Market with Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Mr Lee’s last post about his son was during Mr Li’s birthday.

In a Facebook post in February, he sent birthday greetings to his son.

Along with a photo of himself carrying a little boy on his back, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Shengwu. Superhero.”

Mr Li is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Harvard University. Last year, he hired a top British lawyer to advise him in his contempt of court case. Queen’s Counsel David Pannick is one of the lawyers who won a landmark case this week against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament before the deadline to exit the European Union.

In January, Mr Li announced his refusal to continue to participate in the proceedings against him by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for “scandalising the judiciary”.

He wrote: “I have an announcement to make regarding the Singapore state’s prosecution against me.”

He added that the AGC had prosecuted him for allegedly “scandalising the judiciary” in a private Facebook post.

“This prosecution has continued for years, and during that time the AGC has submitted thousands of pages of legal documents over one paragraph on social media,” he said. -/TISG