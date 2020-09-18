WP MPs get invited to yet another Taoist temple, this time at Aljunied GRC

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim was invited to yet another Taoist temple, a week after she was invited to visit the Chong Ghee temple at Sengkang GRC.

This time, Ms Lim was accompanied by fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam to the 北道堂 Taoist temple nestled amid a row of industrial shops at 19 Tampines Ave. The MPs were invited to visit the temple by the clergy and leaders on Tuesday (15 Sept).

Sharing a photo of the MPs at the temple, the Aljunied GRC Facebook page revealed that the temple could not hold its annual 7th lunar month dinner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The MPs shared their hosts’ hope that the temple would return to being as busy as it was before the pandemic hit, soon:

The visit to the Taoist place of worship at Tampines Ave is the third temple visit Ms Lim has made in as many weeks. Last week, she accompanied WP chief Pritam Singh and the four Sengkang GRC MPs to the Chong Ghee temple at Rivervale Crescent.

A week before that, the MPs were honoured at the Arulmigu Velmurugan Gnanamuneeswarar Temple (AVGMT), which is also located at Sengkang GRC.

Off the beaten path of Tampines Ave, one will find 北道堂—a quaint Taoist temple that stands out in a row of industrial… Posted by Aljunied GRC on Wednesday, September 16, 2020