Kenneth Ma joins Instagram and follows only one of his ex-girlfriends

Hong Kong star Kenneth Ma has finally joined the Instagram bandwagon and his fans are excited over the news. His first photo shows the 46-year-old checking out his hair in the reflection in a fancy bathroom. He captioned the photo by introducing himself and saying that it is a new beginning.

His celebrity friends commented on his post with Eliza Sam saying, “What the heck!!! You’re finally here!!”

Sisley Choi commented, “This new beginning brings a lot of hope to the world! Turn the impossible into the possible!”

Nancy Wu showed was in disbelief while Priscilla Wong Tsui Yu welcomed the actor to social media.

Hubert Wu left a comment saying, “Little Ma.”

At the time of publication, Kenneth Ma was following 27 accounts including Charmaine Sheh, Kevin Cheng, Grace Chan, Selena Lee, Tavia Yeung, Him Law, Sisley, and Eliza.

Nancy was on the list and they were seeing each other for two years. She is the only ex-girlfriend he followed on Instagram.

He did not bother to follow his other ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong. Kenneth Ma also follows rumoured lover Natalie Tong.

“A lot of colleagues have been telling me that you can earn extra income and help with promotions through Instagram. I’m still getting familiar with all the different functions,” Kenneth replied when asked about his decision to hop on the Instagram trend.

Will he welcome hot ladies messaging him? “If pretty girls private message, I’d take a look but I’m aware that there are a lot of catfish cases online. Their pictures would probably differ from real life, so I’ll probably get a good laugh out of it,” he quipped.

Kenneth Ma Kwok-ming was born February 13 1974 and he is a TVB actor. He can speak in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. The actor lives with his folks in a 900 square feet flat in Tai Koo City, Hong Kong. He hoped that his future wife can get along with his folks and live together with them. Even though Ma owns a car, he takes public transport to work.

Ma and his mother were fans of Leslie Cheung when he was young. Ma’s mother named herself after Cheung’s hit song Monica. Ma appeared on Cheung’s 1988 Pepsi commercial when he was 14. He is a soccer fan and his favourite teams are Real Madrid, Manchester United and AC Milan.

Ma and Jacqueline Wong met in 2015 during the filming of Inspector Gourmet. In 2017, they started dating officially. In April 2019, the couple called it quits after Jacqueline cheated on him with Andy Hui. /TISG