Kanye West breaks down while talking about abortion at first campaign rally

On Sunday, Kanye West had his first-ever presidential rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. The rapper gave a moving speech, just as his followers expected. Kanye West shed tears when he spoke about his wife Kim Kardashian. He reminisced about an important milestone in his life when he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star learned that they were expecting their first child together, North West. The 43-year-old rapper admitted that the couple were considering abortion.

“In the bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he began to describe. “I remember when my girlfriend [at the time] called me screaming and crying…. And I just thought to myself, ‘Please don’t tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'” “Then, she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ and I said, ‘Yes.’ …. she said ‘No.’ She was crying… [and] said she had to go to the doctor,” he continued. Adding, “And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child.”

Kanye explained that, at that point, Kim “had pills in her hand.” He shared, “You know, these pills you take it and it’s a wrap—the baby is gone.” Kanye shared that he and Kim both had a revelation and they both decided that they wanted to keep the baby. “I said, ‘We are going to have this child.’ I know people who are 50 years old who don’t have a child,” Kanye expressed, getting emotional. “So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to.”

“She stood up and she protected that child,” he added with tears streaming down his face. On June 15, 2013 the couple welcomed North. The couple are now proud parents to three other children, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2 and Psalm West, 14 months. Kanye also shared about his late mother Donda West who almost had an abortion when she was pregnant with Kanye. “Forty three years ago who do you think protected a child? My mom saved my life,” he shared. “My dad wanted to abort me! My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West.”

Kanye then concluded that part of the speech by declaring that he loves his daughter. The rapper-turned-politician announced he was running for president this year. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted on Fourth of July. “I am running for president of the United States!”