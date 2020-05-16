JJ Lin parks his car illegally and is criticised for doing so

- Advertisement -

When you are rich and famous, money is not an issue so you do not have to worry about being unable to pay bills. In fact, you would probably drive luxury cars and live in an expensive mansion. While those are things that are enviable, being judged by the public all the time also comes with the territory.

Every move you make is captured by the lenses of the paparazzi. Singaporean singer JJ Lin was caught in the crosshairs recently for something he did.

According to Apple Daily, JJ Lin was spending time with his buddies in Taipei’s East District. The singer was reportedly checking out the arrangement for the set up of his new cafe and boutique which is said to have cost NT$10mil (S$474,000). However, that was not the thing that alerted the media’s attention. Apple Daily reported that the singer set a ‘bad example’ by parking his spanking new NT$3.7mil (S$176,000) BMW illegally on the pavement outside the cafe.

- Advertisement -

JJ Lin was seen in the cafe with his friends, eating a muffin and drinking a beverage. The signer would look outside every now and then. Perhaps he was looking out for traffic officers? JJ then left the place 20 minutes later with a mysterious metal box. He put the box in the trunk of the car before heading towards his home in the Neihu District. JJ’s label has responded to the news saying that there were no allocated spots to park because the storefront is under renovation.

They also said that the car is not new and have apologised for breaking any rules and blocking pedestrians. JJ is estimated to be earning an annual income of over NT$300mil (S$14.2mil) from his business ventures and concert tours. JJ has a passion for cars and has been photographed in some luxury cars, including a Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth NT$17.9mil (S$850,000), a Ferrari 458 Speciale worth NT$16.9mil (S$802,000), and a McLaren 720S worth NT$15.8mil (S$750,000).