“It is what we do with the power which is more important”: SPP’s Jose Raymond

In a recent Facebook post, Singapore People’s Party (SPP) leader Jose Raymond shared his thoughts on the utilisation of power. The opposition politician contesting in Potong Pasir also shared a screengrab of a message sent to him, commending him for championing the needs of the people.

Mr Raymond is contesting Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC) in Singapore’s 2020 General Elections. The contender from the opposition party is up against a member from Singapore’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP)–Sitoh Yih Pin.

Mr Raymond took to Facebook on Monday afternoon (July 6) to share a screenshot of a message sent to him. Though the sender claimed to be a non-resident of Potong Pasir SMC, he or she took notice of Mr Raymond’s “passionate” campaign as well as his dedication to enhance the lives of residents in the constituency he is contesting.

“Perusing through your videos and articles, you’ve invigorated (Singapore’s) political scene with your warmth and tenacity to champion the needs of the last, the lost, and the least,” the message read. The sender also expressed gratitude for Mr Raymond’s demonstration of “servant leadership” to the people.

In a public response to this, Mr Raymond shared a few of his sentiments regarding power and the utilisation of it. “Some of us are bestowed with power, and positions of power,” he wrote. “It is what we do with the power which is more important. For me, I use it to help others, and lift the lives of others around me. That is my mission, and this is what I have been destined for.”

Mr Raymond thanked supporters both in Potong Pasir SMC and the rest of Singapore who have been sharing their sentiments with him.

In response, netizens flocked to Mr Raymond’s post to express their support. A PAP supporter even took notice of the opposition politician’s patriotism and commended Mr Raymond for it. “You are different,” the netizen wrote.