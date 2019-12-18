ICA warns of delays at BSI CIQ Complex due to emergency exercise on Dec 18

- Advertisement -

Singapore—If you are travelling soon, be warned of the delays and congestion at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration and Quarantine Complex (BSI CIQ Complex) and the JB Sentral Bus Terminal on the evening of Wednesday December 18.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory via its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, saying that an emergency exercise would be conducted by the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) & Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral between 10 pm and midnight on December 18.

The ICA warned the public to expect delays and advised travellers to check the One Motoring website, where traffic conditions can be seen in real-time, before leaving.

The Straits Times (ST) reports ICA as saying, “Those who need to travel using the land checkpoints may wish to consider using the Tuas Checkpoint instead. ICA seeks the understanding and cooperation of all travellers.”

The ICA added that it would post updates on the situation on its Facebook page.

Here is the advisory in full:

[17 Dec, 3.10pm] The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) & Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral will be conducting an emergency exercise at BSI CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Bus Terminal on 18 Dec from 10pm to 12 midnight.

Delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

