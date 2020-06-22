Henry Golding goes for coffee run with wife Liv Lo in Venice Beach

- Advertisement -

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding was spotted with his wife Liv Lo in Venice Beach during a break from quarantine. He also had a good time camping with Liv Lo when they headed out to Big Bear, California. Since then, the actor has resumed his daily isolation routine at home in LA. On Thursday, Henry sported a casual chic look in black as he headed out with Liv to grab some coffee in Venice Beach during a break from quarantine.

Henry, 33 wore a black hoodie with grey jeans, monochromatic Adidas shoes, a silver watch and a blue face mask. His wife Liv, 35 sported a cropped blush cardigan with faded jeans, floral sandals, tortoiseshell sunnies and a cognac leather handbag. The day before, Henry went on Instagram to post an adorable selfie of the couple snuggling in a hammock on their Big Bear camping trip.

The actor also played chef for his trip, uploaded an image of him chopping onions for the grill with some custom knives. Earlier this month in Los Angeles, the Last Christmas actor was spotted with Liv at a Black Lives Matter protest. They marched while lifting up their hands in honour of unarmed coloured man George Floyd who died in the hands of police brutality. Henry took to his Instagram story to call out on Samantha Katie James, Miss Universe Malaysia 2017. She said black people ‘chose to be born as a “coloured” person in America for a reason.’

Henry wrote: ‘I usually try to keep a cool head when it comes to these things, but reading your comments @samanthakayty infuriated me.’ You have zero idea what black people have to go through on a day to day bases. For you to be talking such racist s*** on a platform like yours needs to be called out.’ /TISG