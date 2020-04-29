Gigi Hadid expecting a baby with Zayn Malik

- Advertisement -

Gigi Hadid, who just celebrated her 25th birthday recently is pregnant with boyfriend’s Zayn Malik’s child. TMZ and ET reported that the couple are expecting their first child. An insider shared with ET that the supermodel kept the news quiet, and only her loved ones know about it since it is still early days in the pregnancy. The couple got back together again at the end of last year after a break up.

The insider added that they knew what they had was special and the duo and their families are overjoyed. Hadid celebrated her birthday last week and during the celebration, Hadid uploaded an Instagram video with Zayn Malik sandwiched between her and her sister Bella Hadid.

The three of them looked happy with Gigi Hadid holding up balloons with the numbers 25 while smiling. Zayn’s arms were around Hadid’s waist in the adorable Boomerang video. The trio looked comfortable in their casual clothes. Hadid wore pale denim jeans with an oversized black turtleneck and simple belt and boots while Zayn wore a colourful jacket with black jeans. This photo is the second one that Hadid has posted with Zayn on Instagram after they reconciled last year.

According to E! News, the couple decided to work things out again before the holidays in 2019. An insider shared that the duo decided to get back together before the December holidays. The One Direction singer had contacted Hadid and she decided to give him another chance. The supermodel has always loved him and the break was needed. Zayn is working on his music and is also focused on his health. The couple have gone through ups and downs but with the news of the baby, things are different now.

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23 1995 as Jelena Noura Gigi Hadid. In 2013 she signed on to IMG Models. The supermodel made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com in November 2014. Two years later she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. In four years, Hadid has made 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers. /TISG