Fitness guru Chloe Ting fires back at Singaporean critic who wrote 62 Instagram stories against her

Australian fitness guru Chloe Ting, whose YouTube channel has 13.6 million followers, has been the object of a fair amount of online hate, especially from one Singaporean man, who, two months ago, wrote a series of 62 Instragram stories about Ms Ting.

And while Ms Ting normally allows haters to go on hating, she decided on Wednesday (August 12) to post a video entitled “Time to Talk..” in order to address the Singaporean man’s criticism of her. She said she decided to do the respond to the bodybuilder @dinokang, since he had crossed the line into becoming defamatory.

“And that happened two months ago and normally, I don’t give a s**t about these things. But to see him selling it as an ‘expose’ on Chloe Ting and trying to milk it after two months, trying to make a profit out of it, having other people quote him like it’s the truth… That’s just not right when it’s defamatory,” she said in the 17-minute video.

The 62 Instagram stories about Ms Ting were entitled, “The Scoop on Chloe Ting,” and can no longer be viewed by the public.

“That’s a lot of effort, by the way,” the fitness guru said.

Without mentioning his name, she nevertheless addressed @dinokang’s points against her, showing screenshots of his posts.

One of the things he had a beef about, apparently, was the titles of her videos. “The titles alone are so infuriating. She’s the epitome of the toxic body image of the ‘ideal’ modern female: toned arms, small waist, flat belly, round butt, slim thighs. God forbid women do sports and have bigger thigh muscles. God forbid women lift weights to be stronger and fitter,” @dinokang had written.

She clarified that the titles of her videos should be considered as somewhat tongue in cheek, and were not meant to be taken literally. “His own brother’s girlfriend did some of my workouts too. She doesn’t seem to have a problem understanding it was just a workout title,” Ms Ting said.

As part of the effort the Singaporean bodybuilder made in his “scoop,” he even quoted some of the things she said from 2018.

Ms Ting argued that people evolve in their thinking. “It’s funny how he had to go so far back in 2018 to try to bring me out of context. Every human being learns things every day. What you know today might have been different two years ago and might be different two years from now.

I’m sure there’s things I’ve said in the past that I don’t believe in anymore. And there’s definitely times where I stumble or my form wasn’t a 100% throughout an entire workout that I film in one take.”

Ms Ting even brought on an expert, clinical psychologist and neuroscientist Dr. Ben Buchanan, to weigh in. He assured her that she’s on the right track.

“You’re constantly saying things like, ‘Don’t compare your progress to other people’s progress…’ ‘Make sure you eat…’ ‘It’s more about the way we feel than we look. We’ve really gotta be having a diversified basis for our self-esteem. It’s not all about the way we look.” —/TISG