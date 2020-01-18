Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s PSP appoints Leong Mun Wai as ASG and four more members into the CEC

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The appointment of Political rookie Leong Mun Wai as ASG of Progress Singapore Party came as a surprise for many members when he was called upon by Dr Tan Cheng Bock to oversee the operations of the political startup at a CNY dinner held at Ban Heng Restaurant at Habourfront last night.

In his maiden speech as ASG, Leong wows to bring members of PSP into parliament with Dr Tan mentoring other party members. The question on the lips of political watchers is whether there’ll be a breakthrough this time around and if PSP would succeed at breaking the two-thirds majority?

The party has grown substantially in the last five months and it has become one of the largest opposition party in Singapore along with the entrenched Workers’ Party. Spotted at the dinner last night was WP’s Gerald Giam, NCMP from 2011 to 2015.

PSP has also received endorsements from Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

- Advertisement -

Also present at the dinner were former chief economist of GIC Yeow Lam Keong and Prof Kevin Tan along with other dignitaries.

PSP seems to enjoy a broad support base from the heartlanders to the elite. Last night, along with Leong, four new members of PSP were co-opted into the CEC. Francis Yuen, 70yo, former colonel of Singapore Air Force and CEO of Hong Leong Asia Finance; Andrew Ng, 59, Fund Manager; Ong Seow Yong, 64, Independent Director and Chika Tan, 39, Human Resource Manager.

Spotted at the dinner were SDP’s chief Dr Chee Soon Juan and chairman Dr Paul Tambyah. Mr Lim Tean party boss of People’s Voice was also present at the dinner.

Dr Tan also announced that the party has acquired new headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and an open house would be held there on the second day of Chinese New Year.

Addressing the members of PSP, Mr Leong said the party will be able to present the most credible alternative to the people in the history of Singapore politics.

At the dinner PSP revealed its new party mascot, an otter named Otica and the theme song was screened as well. /TISG