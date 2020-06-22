Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a new relationship status?

- Advertisement -

It is unclear whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are dating or not. Some reports said that they are dating while some said that they are not.

On June 13, Kylie and Travis were spotted leaving a restaurant together that led fans to believe that the pair is together. As things are still hazy between the two, here is a quick recap of their relationship. The duo met at Coachella in April 2017 and started dating shortly after that. On Feb 1, 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster.

They continued dating for more than a year before news outlets reported that on Oct 1, 2019, the couple had called it quits. Although Kylie and Travis did not share why they broke up, insiders told People and Us Weekly that it was because of their conflicting lifestyles. An insider for Us Weekly said that the couple are very in love but Kylie is 22 and her entire life is her daughter, her company and her family. She did not want to be a normal rapper’s wife.

- Advertisement -

The insider added that Travis is still young and spends time at the recording studio till late while Kylie sleeps early. The two have contrasting lifestyles. Even though they broke up, they maintain a good relationship and continue to raise Stormi together. They also spend time together and was reported to be isolating together during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kylie and Travis were spotted leaving LA’s Nice Guy restaurant together on June 13.

They left separately to throw the paparazzi off but Travis was seen getting into Kylie’s car and driving away. An insider shared with HollywoodLife on June 15 that Kylie and Travis are not together. The reason why they spend time together is that they are the best of friends and enjoy each other’s company. The insider added that they are still separated and do not intend to be in a relationship soon even though they had dinner together.

An insider shared with People that the two gets along and they enjoy hanging out with the same people. They spend a lot of time with Stormi and co-parenting works out better for Kylie and Travis than being in a romantic relationship.

Kylie shared with Harper’s Bazaar in their March issue that Travis and her are like best friends. They love Stormi and want what is best for her. They stay connected and coordinated. In a December interview with XXL, Travis said that he still loves Kylie and he will always do. /TISG