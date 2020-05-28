Daily brief: Coronavirus update for May 28, 2020, new cluster after 3 days

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 533 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (May 27), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 32,876 cases with 23 reported deaths.

Of the 533 new cases, 529 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, four come from the local community, three of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and one work pass holder.

According to the MOH, there has been an increase in new cases within the community, which had an average of five new cases per day to an average of six per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of one case per day to two cases per day in the past week.

The increase is partly due to the active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff, said the MOH.

Local clusters

After three consecutive days of no new clusters, one was discovered in the latest findings: a dormitory at 38 Tuas View Square with two confirmed cases.

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,683 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total of recovered patients went up to 17,276 as 832 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Seven patients remain in critical condition, while 15,052 are in isolation and receiving medical attention at community facilities.