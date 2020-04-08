Cyrus buzzes about Simpson to give him a buzz cut

- Advertisement -

It can be very boring to have to stay at home because of Covid-19 social distancing.

With so much time on their hands, people may be tempted to do things on their own. Such as cutting their own hair or maybe dyeing it in a new funky colour. It is the same with celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rosalia and Pink.

Also jumping on the home haircut bandwagon is Cody Simpson, the other half of Miley Cyrus.

Filmed in a time-lapse video on Instagram, Cyrus is shown buzzing about her beau and giving him a buzz cut. The couple had previously got matching tattoos so the haircut may seem like a minor change. Simpson, an Australian singer who also surfs, is an ocean advocate for the UN Development Programme.

The organisation works to eradicate poverty and inequality around the world. Simpson captioned the video with encouraging words to support clean oceans. He also tagged the photo with #cleancutsforcleanoceans as a response to a comment from 4ocean, a business that helps to remove plastic rubbish from the oceans.

People online commented on Simpson’s new look and complimented Cyrus on her talent. One fan said he could not believe that Cyrus had become a TV host and a hairdresser during the quarantine and that she was a talented queen. Another fan said it was a great style and stylist.

Professional hairdressers may not approve of a DIY haircut but Cyrus and Simpson can say it was done indoors in the name of ocean awareness and slowing the spread of Covid-19.

Simpson showed off his new look on Cyrus’ Instagram Live show Bright Minded, in which she said she loved how he looked and that he looked so cute.

Simpson also read a romantic poem to Cyrus, whereupon she responded that she was freaked out and asked if she was the most beautiful to him. Simpson replied in the affirmative. /TISG