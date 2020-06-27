Crazy Rich Asians’ scriptwriter and Penang musician are this year’s Cammies Gamechangers

- Advertisement -

Hollywood scriptwriter Adele Lim and Penang musician Paul Augustin have been named as this year’s Gamechangers in the upcoming 17th Boh Cameronian Arts Awards.

The awards recognise those in the performing arts sector who have succeeded in their craft and talents beyond borders. Lim studied in Sri Aman Girls School in Petaling Jaya and she left Malaysia when she was 19. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, she wrote and produced multiple primetime television shows such as One Tree Hill, Lethal Weapon and Private Practice.

Lim is famous for co-writing the 2018 romantic-comedy Crazy Rich Asians which also starred fellow Malaysians Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding. Her latest work is the screenplay for an upcoming Disney animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon which is scheduled for a 2021 premiere. Lim is now working on an original feature comedy that has been picked up by Lionsgate.

Paul Augustin is the other Gamechanger recipient and he is a musician who went into event management after more than 30 years as a performer. Augustin co-founded the Penang Island Jazz Festival in 2004, finally realising the dream of an island festival that started back in 1996. He serves as The Penang Musical Heritage Project’s co-principal researched and co-curator.

Augustin also co-published the book Just For The Love of It, Penang’s Popular Music 1930s – 1960s in 2015 and went on to co-create the Penang House of Music together with James Lochhead.

Previous Gamechangers include Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts academic studies head and postgraduate programme leader for dance Professor Joseph Gonzales, Miri-born singer Zee Avi, dance icon Aida Redza, musician Raz Azraai, theatre producer Sharu Delilkan, UK-based theatre practitioner Rani Moorthy, the Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association and music composer Rendra Zawawi.

Kakiseni and Boh Plantations have organised a series of online sessions with Lim, Augustin and past Gamechangers. A Facebook Live session will be held on June 26 at 3 pm where Lim, Gonzales and Rani will discuss Arts in The Time of Coronavirus moderated by Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen. Augustin will be part of a session titled Sharing Session on Archiving and Documenting the Arts that is set to take place on June 30 via Facebook Live.

The 17th Boh Cameronian Arts Awards will be streamed on Facebook Live Thursday, July 2 at 8.30 pm. This year’s theme, “Antara Satu Sama Lain” celebrates relationships and collaborations to bring out the best in those creating art.

/TISG