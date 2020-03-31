Caught on cam: Speeding lorry beats red light, narrowly misses biker at intersection

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A speeding lorry beating a red light and almost hitting a biker was caught on cam. The driver and passengers have been arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Footage of a scene which looked like it came straight out of the Grand Theft Auto video game has been circulating online and shared in Facebook pages like All Singapore Stuff, ROADS.sg and District Singapore. Based on the timestamp, the incident happened on Friday (March 27).

The first video shows the lorry sideswiping vehicles and almost hitting a man on a motorbike while waiting for the traffic light to turn green. The lorry didn’t hit the brakes and crossed the intersection right when the lights changed.

It appeared that the lorry was engaged in a car chase with the authorities as one police car remained hot on its trail.

Another video showed the lorry at the side of the road, its driver and passengers being apprehended by authorities.

A police dog was also deployed on the scene for investigation.

According to a stomp.straitstimes.com report, the driver, 25 and his two female passengers, 26 and 31, were arrested in Jurong East for suspected drug-related offences. The driver was also apprehended for a rash act causing hurt.

The police reported that the driver sped off after refusing to comply with an officer’s instruction for an inspection at a heavy vehicle carpark along Boon Lay Way. “After a brief pursuit, the lorry subsequently came to a stop along Jurong East Street 21, and the male driver was subsequently arrested for a rash act causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens called for a harsh punishment to be imposed on the driver, instead of a small fine or a driving ban, to limit the frequency of such instances which endangers the public’s safety.