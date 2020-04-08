Calvin Cheng calls law banning social gatherings “very draconian”, then softens tone

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In response to the new law on Tuesday (April 7) banning social gatherings of any size, former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng initially called it “very draconian”, then softened the tone later.

Mr Cheng attached a link from todayonline.com about the law, which bans social meetings no matter what size in private and public spaces as a preventive measure against the further spread of Covid-19.

In Singapore, there are now 1,481 confirmed cases. Six people have died, while 377 have been discharged from hospital. On April 7, 106 new cases were announced on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Parliament was told by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, that the laws would prohibit even family gatherings or those among friends who do not live together, whether these are held in homes or public spaces such as void decks or parks.

However, people can still go and see family members who need help with their needs, including taking care of the elderly or young children.

Penalties for transgressing the law, aligned with the Infectious Diseases Act, can be up to S$10,000 and a 6-month jail sentence for first offenders, and fines up to S$20,000 and prison sentences of up to 12 months for re-offenders.

The tighter measures beginning this week will last until May 4. Mr Gan said the measures will then be reviewed and the authorities will decide which should be adjusted.

Many people commented on Mr Cheng’s post, saying that they believed the Government was going in the right direction.

Mr Cheng later posted again on his Facebook page, seemingly softening his tone on new law.

And for those who are affected one way or another, Mr Cheng noted that the Government was setting up a National Care Hotline. He added that he was also launching his own project with the REACH Counselling community organisation. /TISG

