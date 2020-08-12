Brooklyn Beckham to hold three engagement parties

- Advertisement -

It has been reported that Brooklyn Beckham will be having three engagement parties because Victoria wants to avoid clashes with Donald Trump and her liberal friends. Brooklyn, 21 got engaged last month to Nicola Peltz, 25. Nicola’s father is businessman Nelson who is a known Trump supporter. Trump is invited to the young couple’s party which will be held at Nelson’s Palm Beach mansion. According to The Mirror other Republicans are expected to attend the much-anticipated bash which led Victoria to hold a separate party for her own friends.

46-year-old Victoria will be hosting a party in the UK for her liberal friends she fears will be offended by the other guests in the US. As for Nicola, she will also hold a party for her pals in New York where she resides. An insider close to Brooklyn said: “There have been a lot of logistical problems with Brooklyn and Nicola’s engagement parties.

“Nicola’s dad is friends with Trump and a lot of Republicans, which is the complete opposite to Victoria’s friends.

“She thinks many of her liberal friends won’t attend a bash with Trump so she is planning a party in the UK.”

In February, Nelson hosted a fundraiser in Palms Beach which raised £7.6 million. This is after Nicola hinted that she and Brooklyn may have wedded in secret as she shared a mysterious photo of a gold ring on his finger. The photo was posted on Nicola’s Instagram Stories on Friday showing the couple clutching a label with Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left hand.

The basic jewellery is traditional of a man’s wedding band with the design complemented by a single diamond. Brooklyn’s unique tattoos can be seen on his hand including ‘1974’ which is the birth year of his mother Victoria Beckham, while the number ‘7’ represents dad David’s football shirt number he wore when playing for Manchester United. Nicola didn’t leave a caption on her cryptic image, leaving fans to guess whether they had tied the knot.

Representatives of Nicola and Brooklyn have been approached by MailOnline for comment. The couple got engaged when he proposed to her in front of her family and he later uploaded personal photos from the proposal. Together with the gallery of photographs, David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son wrote: “Can’t imagine a life without you baby, you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time. I will always take care of you and will always have your back”

Touched by her husband to be’s public declaration, Nicola commented: “i’m so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE”(sic).

Even though they have hinted that they have already gotten married, there are still plans for a grand wedding celebration with billionaire Nelson expected to be paying for the wedding as well as Brooklyn’s parents also wanting to ‘contribute’. It is reported that Brooklyn told his friends that the ceremony will include marrying under a chuppah (wedding canopy) and signing a ketubah (wedding contract) as both Brooklyn’s great grandfather and Nicola’s billionaire father are Jewish.

An insider told the Mirror: “Nicola was raised in a Jewish household and while her mother Claudia isn’t Jewish, her father Nelson is devout. They raised their children to uphold traditional Jewish values…

“When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements.”

It is believed that the couple will be planning to splash £4million on two different ceremonies to mark their marriage in 2021.