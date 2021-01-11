Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Nicola Peltz’s 26th birthday

- Advertisement -

Brooklyn Beckham posted a gushing tribute to his actress fiancée as she rang in her 26th birthday on Saturday, says Daily Mail UK.

He wrote: ‘Happy birthday baby x I can not tell you how much I love you ❤️you make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories.

‘I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️’

Peltz commented on the post, responding: ‘i’m so lucky you’re my other half I more than love you’ [sic]

The 21-year-old budding photographer went on Instagram to share a gallery of photos featuring Peltz, saying that he makes her ‘a better man’,

One picture has a very candid snap of her picking his nose while lying in bed together.

Brooklyn Beckham is the son of football star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. He announced his engagement to Nicola Peltz last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

Victoria posted a candid selfie on Saturday next to Peltz as she wished a happy birthday to the young actress. David, 45 wished his future daughter-in-law an ‘amazing day’ in his own sweet post.

Victoria, 46 was spotted wearing a black top and jeans as she announced that ‘we love you’ to Peltz in a touching social media post.

Peltz rocked a black vest and minimal make-up as Victoria penned: ‘Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltz! We love you!! So many kisses from us all! x VB x’.

While Victoria added another sweet snap of herself with Nicola, David and Brooklyn which she captioned: ‘Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltz we love you so so much x kisses from us all xxxxxx.’

To which Nicola sweetly replied with: ‘I love you all more than you know!’

Meanwhile, David took to Instagram to pen his own birthday message saying: ‘Happy Birthday have an amazing day’ alongside a snap of Nicola holding a leaf.

Peltz and Brooklyn cuddled together before she celebrated her birthday a few hours later. Brooklyn, 21 wrapped his arm around Peltz and planted a kiss on her cheek in an adorable shot uploaded on Instagram. Brooklyn was wearing a black tee and shades as he rested his head in Peltz’s blond hair.

She wore a black hoodie, and he captioned the image: ‘You feel so right’.

Brooklyn reportedly flew with David and Victoria in a private jet to ring in the New Year in Miami, apparently celebrating at the £30 million mansion of Peltz’s family. On Christmas Day, the family embarked on the journey, crossing the Atlantic in the safety of a private jet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of Brooklyn’s other siblings, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, Harper, nine joined in the trip. An insider claimed that David flew to Florida with Victoria and their children because he had work there with his football team, Inter Miami.

The insider told The Sun: ‘David and Victoria had been planning this trip for months. David needed to be in Miami in January on Inter Miami duty because it’s the start of the MLS pre-season, and he is helping recruit new players.

‘He also hadn’t been able to get there since last March due to restrictions, so it was an important trip.

‘After spending Christmas morning at their Cotswolds home – which was Tier Two at the time – they all took Covid Tests before safely flying from a local airport via private jet to Florida.

‘Once in the US, Brooklyn reunited with Nicola, and the two families spent some lovely quality time together. Unfortunately, and in a scenario beyond their control, since being Stateside, the lockdown came into effect.’

According to The Sun, because of the latest lockdown which announced since the New Year, the stars plan to homeschool their children remotely in the US for the next several weeks.